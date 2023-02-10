Pentagon shoots down "high-altitude" object over Alaska
President Biden ordered the Department of Defense on Friday to shoot down a "high-altitude" object that violated U.S. airspace above territorial waters near Alaska, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby confirmed during a news conference.
Driving the news: Kirby said fighter aircraft assigned to U.S. Northern Command shot down the object, described as being the "size of a small car," because it "posed a reasonable threat to the safety of civilian flight."
Details: Kirby said the U.S. downed the object "out of an abundance of caution and at the recommendation of the Pentagon."
- The object was flying at an altitude of 40,000 feet, per Kirby.
- He said it was downed "just off the very, very northeastern part of Alaska, right near the Alaska-Canada border" on frozen waters in the Arctic Ocean.
- "A recovery effort will be made, and we're hopeful that it will be successful. Then we can learn a bit more about it," Kirby said.
- The U.S. does not know whether the object was owned by a state, corporate or private entity but did assess that it was unmanned before shooting it down, he said.
The big picture: The downing of the unknown object comes almost a week after the Pentagon destroyed a balloon, which was suspected to be sent by the Chinese government, off the South Carolina coast after it had moved across the continental U.S.
- The Pentagon accused China of using the balloon system to collect information on U.S. military sites, while China has claimed it was a civilian airship used for research that had deviated from a planned course.
- China condemned the downing of the balloon, calling it a "serious violation of international practice" and claiming it "reserves the right to take necessary measures to deal with similar situations."
Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for additional details.