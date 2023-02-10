President Biden ordered the Department of Defense on Friday to shoot down a "high-altitude" object that violated U.S. airspace above territorial waters near Alaska, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby confirmed during a news conference.

Driving the news: Kirby said fighter aircraft assigned to U.S. Northern Command shot down the object, described as being the "size of a small car," because it "posed a reasonable threat to the safety of civilian flight."

Details: Kirby said the U.S. downed the object "out of an abundance of caution and at the recommendation of the Pentagon."

The object was flying at an altitude of 40,000 feet, per Kirby.

He said it was downed "just off the very, very northeastern part of Alaska, right near the Alaska-Canada border" on frozen waters in the Arctic Ocean.

"A recovery effort will be made, and we're hopeful that it will be successful. Then we can learn a bit more about it," Kirby said.

The U.S. does not know whether the object was owned by a state, corporate or private entity but did assess that it was unmanned before shooting it down, he said.

The big picture: The downing of the unknown object comes almost a week after the Pentagon destroyed a balloon, which was suspected to be sent by the Chinese government, off the South Carolina coast after it had moved across the continental U.S.

The Pentagon accused China of using the balloon system to collect information on U.S. military sites, while China has claimed it was a civilian airship used for research that had deviated from a planned course.

China condemned the downing of the balloon, calling it a "serious violation of international practice" and claiming it "reserves the right to take necessary measures to deal with similar situations."

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for additional details.