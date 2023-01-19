Skip to main content
New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern to step down as prime minister

Rebecca Falconer
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks to members of the media after meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden, at the White House on May 31, 2022 in Washington, DC.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during her May White House visit in Washington, D.C. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will step down as leader on Feb. 7 and the country will hold an election on Oct. 14, she announced on Thursday lunchtime NZ time.

Why it matters: Ardern rose to international prominence for her response to the country's worst mass shooting — the terrorist attack on two Christchurch mosques in 2019 — when she lead Parliament in passing sweeping gun control measures. She was also praised for her leadership during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

What she's saying: "Being prime minister has been the greatest honour of my life and I want to thank New Zealanders for the enormous privilege of leading the country for the last five and a half years," Ardern said.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

