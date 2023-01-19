New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during her May White House visit in Washington, D.C. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will step down as leader on Feb. 7 and the country will hold an election on Oct. 14, she announced on Thursday lunchtime NZ time.

Why it matters: Ardern rose to international prominence for her response to the country's worst mass shooting — the terrorist attack on two Christchurch mosques in 2019 — when she lead Parliament in passing sweeping gun control measures. She was also praised for her leadership during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

What she's saying: "Being prime minister has been the greatest honour of my life and I want to thank New Zealanders for the enormous privilege of leading the country for the last five and a half years," Ardern said.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.