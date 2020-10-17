Updated 14 mins ago - World

Jacinda Ardern's Labour Party on course to win New Zealand election

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern thanks her Labour Party volunteers at Polish House in Auckland on Saturday. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's ruling Labour Party looked set to win the country's general election on Saturday.

Driving the news: NZ Electoral Commission results show that with 83% of votes counted, Labour has 49%, or 64 seats. Ardern first addressed the party faithful in the te reo Māori languge, before saying in English: "Tonight, New Zealand has shown the greatest support in at least 5o years. ... thank you."

"This has not been an ordinary election, and it's not an ordinary time. It's been full of uncertainty and anxiety and we set out to be an antidote for that. ... This has not been an ordinary election, and it's not an ordinary time. It's been full of uncertainty and anxiety and we set out to be an antidote for that ... we have the mandate to accelarate our response and our recovery and tomorrow we start."
— Ardern
  • Opposition National Party leader Judith Collins said just after 5 a.m. ET that she had called Ardern to concede defeat.

Why it matters: A party needs to win 61 of 120 parliamentary seats to form a government alone. No party has won an outright majority in New Zealand since the Mixed Member Proportional (MMP) representation voting system was introduced in 1996.

Between the lines: As it stands, Labour would have enough to govern alone. Another outcome could be that it forms a coalition government with the Green Party — which had won 7.5% of the vote, or 10 seats, by just before 5:30 a.m. ET.

By the numbers: Nearly 2 million people voted early — the most on record.

For the record: The election was delayed by four weeks to Oct. 17 because of the second outbreak.

Flashback: New Zealand imposed one of the world's toughest lockdowns when the pandemic reached the country in March.

  • The island nation went 102 days with no detected cases in the community before COVID-19 re-emerged in Auckland in August.
  • The country's most populous city went into a lockdown that was less severe than the first while lesser restrictions returned to the rest of the country. There are now no restrictions on the population of 5 million people.

The big picture: Under MMP, voters cast two ballots in the election— one to decide their local representative and another for a political party.

  • New Zealanders also voted on the End of Life Choice assisted dying bill and whether to legalize cannabis, but the results of these referendums are due in two weeks' time.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper

Dave Lawler, author of World
21 hours ago - World

Coronavirus pandemic's second wave strikes a divided U.K.

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been caught between two prerogatives throughout the pandemic — his sober commitment to "follow the science" and his instinctive opposition to heavy-handed restrictions.

Why it matters: He now faces pressure from the opposition Labour Party to agree to a two-week "circuit breaker" lockdown, which the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies believes would reduce deaths before the end of the year by 29%–49%. But he's also under pressure from many in his Conservative Party to rule out any such measures.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Politics: Operation Warp Speed leader hasn't spoken with Biden team about vaccine development — Over 1,000 current and ex-CDC officers decry the "politicization" of the agency.
  2. Map: 38 states, D.C. see surge in cases.
  3. Health: Vaccine timeline "to ensure public trust" — Trump administration announces deal with CVS, Walgreens to give vaccine to seniors — Black Americans are more skeptical of a vaccine.
  4. Business: Employment gains are reversing course.
  5. Education: How colleges have learned to combat the coronavirus
  6. World: The second wave strikes a fractured U.K.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jonathan Swan
12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Kushner and McDaniel bring back Katie Walsh Shields to offer strategic advice

Jared Kushner. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

In recent days, Jared Kushner has brought back 2016 Republican National Committee chief of staff Katie Walsh Shields to offer strategic advice in the RNC's collaboration with the Trump campaign, according to two senior administration officials and a senior campaign official briefed on the move.

  • A senior administration official said Kushner made the decision in conjunction with RNC chair Ronna Romney McDaniel.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow