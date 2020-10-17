Jacinda Ardern's Labour Party on course to win New Zealand election

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's ruling Labour Party looked set to win the country's general election on Saturday.

Driving the news: NZ Electoral Commission results show that with 83% of votes counted, Labour has 49%, or 64 seats. Ardern first addressed the party faithful in the te reo Māori languge, before saying in English: "Tonight, New Zealand has shown the greatest support in at least 5o years. ... thank you."

"This has not been an ordinary election, and it's not an ordinary time. It's been full of uncertainty and anxiety and we set out to be an antidote for that. ... This has not been an ordinary election, and it's not an ordinary time. It's been full of uncertainty and anxiety and we set out to be an antidote for that ... we have the mandate to accelarate our response and our recovery and tomorrow we start."

— Ardern

Opposition National Party leader Judith Collins said just after 5 a.m. ET that she had called Ardern to concede defeat.

Why it matters: A party needs to win 61 of 120 parliamentary seats to form a government alone. No party has won an outright majority in New Zealand since the Mixed Member Proportional (MMP) representation voting system was introduced in 1996.

Between the lines: As it stands, Labour would have enough to govern alone. Another outcome could be that it forms a coalition government with the Green Party — which had won 7.5% of the vote, or 10 seats, by just before 5:30 a.m. ET.

By the numbers: Nearly 2 million people voted early — the most on record.

For the record: The election was delayed by four weeks to Oct. 17 because of the second outbreak.

Flashback: New Zealand imposed one of the world's toughest lockdowns when the pandemic reached the country in March.

The island nation went 102 days with no detected cases in the community before COVID-19 re-emerged in Auckland in August.

The country's most populous city went into a lockdown that was less severe than the first while lesser restrictions returned to the rest of the country. There are now no restrictions on the population of 5 million people.

The big picture: Under MMP, voters cast two ballots in the election— one to decide their local representative and another for a political party.

New Zealanders also voted on the End of Life Choice assisted dying bill and whether to legalize cannabis, but the results of these referendums are due in two weeks' time.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.