New Zealand has now gone 100 days with no detected community spread of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health confirmed in a statement.

Why It Matters: New Zealanders are going to the polls on Sept. 19. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been widely praised for her leadership that saw NZ lock down hard for several weeks before all domestic restrictions were lifted in June. She sees her government's response to and recovery from the coronavirus outbreak as key to her Labour Party being re-elected.

"When people ask, is this a Covid election, my answer is yes, it is."

— Ardern's news briefing remarks

Ardern announced at a briefing Saturday Labour's re-election campaign that is heavily focused on continuing with the economic recovery, pledging an NZ$311 million ($205.32m) for a "Flexi-wage" subsidy scheme to help businesses give jobs to some 40,000 unemployed Kiwis.

The big picture: Labour is well ahead in the polls of its nearest rival, the National Party and its leader, Judith Collins. But conservative Collins told RNZ Saturday she's still confident of winning under her party's platform "Strong team, More Jobs, Better Economy."

Collins is the third leader to be appointed by the National Party this year.

By the numbers: New Zealand has 23 coronavirus cases, all NZ residents newly returned from abroad.

Of note: The border remains closed to non-residents and all newly returned Kiwis must undergo in a two-week isolation program managed by the country's defense force that sees all travelers tested three times before they leave.

Police are stationed outside hotels where travelers are in quarantine. Officers have taken prosecutorial action against several returned travelers who've breached these rules by fleeing the facilities under the COVID-19 Public Health Response Act.

