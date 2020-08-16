40 mins ago - World

New Zealand PM delays election by 4 weeks amid coronavirus outbreak

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during a press conference at Parliament in Wellington on Monday morning local time. Photo: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced the general election will be postponed by four weeks to Oct. 17 as the country scrambles to contain a second coronavirus outbreak, but she ruled out changing the election date again.

The big picture: Other parties had called for a delay. Ardern said moving the date would give all parties a "fair shot to campaign" and it would give Kiwis "certainty without unnecessarily long delays." "This decision gives all parties time over the next nine weeks to campaign and the Electoral Commission enough time to ensure an election can go ahead," she added. NZ reported Sunday there were 46 active cases linked to its cluster in Auckland that saw the country's largest city lock down and lesser restrictions reintroduced elsewhere.

Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

South Korea's health ministry vowed to file a complaint against the leader of religious sect the Sarang Jeil Church — which is linked to 107 of the country's 279 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday, per Reuters.

By the numbers: Over 771,000 people have died of the novel coronavirus globally and almost 21.5 million have tested positive, per Johns Hopkins University data. More than 13.4 million have recovered from the virus.

Aug 15, 2020 - Politics & Policy

What they're saying: State and local officials react to USPS changes

A USPS mail worker wearing a mask driving a mail vehicle in New Jersey on Aug. 13. Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

State and local officials have come down on the Trump administration for changes to the U.S. Postal Service implemented by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and threats from the president to block stimulus funding carved out to help the agency as it prepares to processes mail-in ballots for the November general election.

Why it matters: Lawmakers fear that cost-cutting measures and modifications to election mail processing practices could delay election mail, which could disenfranchise voters and delay election results.

Politics & Policy

Sheldon Adelson makes nice with Trump

Sheldon Adelson and his wife Miriam at a Trump rally in February. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Despite a tense recent phone call with President Trump — first reported by the New York Times — the most important mega-donor in the Republican Party, Sheldon Adelson, has signaled he is poised to spend big to support the president.

Behind the scenes: Last Monday morning a group of top Republican Party donors gathered at the Four Seasons resort in Jackson Hole, Wyo., for a Trump campaign fundraiser.

