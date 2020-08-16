Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced the general election will be postponed by four weeks to Oct. 17 as the country scrambles to contain a second coronavirus outbreak, but she ruled out changing the election date again.

The big picture: Other parties had called for a delay. Ardern said moving the date would give all parties a "fair shot to campaign" and it would give Kiwis "certainty without unnecessarily long delays." "This decision gives all parties time over the next nine weeks to campaign and the Electoral Commission enough time to ensure an election can go ahead," she added. NZ reported Sunday there were 46 active cases linked to its cluster in Auckland that saw the country's largest city lock down and lesser restrictions reintroduced elsewhere.