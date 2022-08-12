New Zealand has welcomed back the first cruise ship since the country closed its borders in March 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic spread.

The big picture: NZ Tourism Minister Stuart Nash said in a statement that the arrival in Auckland of Carnival Australia's Pacific Explorer cruise ship carrying some 2,000 passengers and crew was "another boost for local communities" after the government dropped pandemic restrictions at the border earlier this month.

A local Māori group welcomes passengers off the Pacific Explorer in Auckland, which docked in New Zealand's most populous city for the day as part of a trip to Fiji. Photo: Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

By the numbers: Officials expect cruise ship numbers to return to pre-pandemic levels when visits were "worth in excess of $500 million (US$322 million) a year, of which $356 million was spent onshore," according to Nash.

Pre-pandemic tourism spending generated NZ$40.9 billion (US$26 million) and made a direct annual contribution to gross domestic product of 5.5%.

