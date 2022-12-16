42 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Judge pauses Biden's plans to end "Remain in Mexico" policy
A federal judge in Texas on Thursday put the Biden administration's attempt to end the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" program on hold.
Driving the news: U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk is pausing the White House's attempt to end the program while litigation continues.
The big picture: The Trump administration implemented the Migrant Protection Protocols program in early 2019, when border crossings exceeded 100,000 per month.
- It forced tens of thousands of asylum-seekers to wait out lengthy U.S. immigration court processes in Mexico, Axios' Stef Kight and Oriana Gonzalez.
- Representatives for the Biden administration did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.
By the numbers: Roughly 70,000 migrants were impacted under the Trump administration.
Catch up quick: In June, the Supreme Court said the Biden administration had the authority to end the program despite objections from Republican-led states.
- But the court sent the case back to Kacsmaryk to consider whether the rollout of October 2021 memo complied with administrative law, CNN writes.