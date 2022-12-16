Families with children live in tents. Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

A federal judge in Texas on Thursday put the Biden administration's attempt to end the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" program on hold.

Driving the news: U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk is pausing the White House's attempt to end the program while litigation continues.

The big picture: The Trump administration implemented the Migrant Protection Protocols program in early 2019, when border crossings exceeded 100,000 per month.

It forced tens of thousands of asylum-seekers to wait out lengthy U.S. immigration court processes in Mexico, Axios' Stef Kight and Oriana Gonzalez.

Representatives for the Biden administration did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

By the numbers: Roughly 70,000 migrants were impacted under the Trump administration.

Catch up quick: In June, the Supreme Court said the Biden administration had the authority to end the program despite objections from Republican-led states.