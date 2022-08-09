The Biden administration moved on Monday to suspend the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy.

Driving the news: U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk earlier on Monday lifted an injunction that required the Department of Homeland Security to resume the policy, formally called Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP).

Justice Department lawyers requested the Trump-appointed Kacsmaryk to take the action in light of the Supreme Court's decision earlier this summer to dismiss legal points that Republican officials in Missouri and Texas raised, which he upheld in his ruling last year, per CBS News.

What they're saying: "DHS is committed to ending the court-ordered implementation of MPP in a quick, and orderly, manner," the department said in a statement.