Veterans Day is a time when the country honors those who served and are serving in the U.S. military.

The big picture: Many confuse Veterans Day with Memorial Day, the federal holiday held in late May that honors those who have died in military service.

Stores and restaurants open Veterans Day

State of play: Expect to find major retailers and restaurants open Friday including Costco, which regularly closes on other federal holidays.

Some stores are running sales this weekend and had special coupons. You can also find some early Black Friday deals.

Stock market open Veterans Day

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq are open on the federal holiday even though it closed for holidays including Labor Day and Juneteenth.

Yes, but: The bonds market is closed Friday.

Banks closed on Veterans Day

Most banks are closed for Veterans Day including branches of Bank of America, Chase, Wells Fargo, TD Bank and more.

Post office closed Veterans Day but FedEx, UPS open

U.S. Postal Service will not deliver mail Friday, which is typical of federal holidays.

Meanwhile, FedEx locations are open and the company will be making deliveries but some ground economy deliveries "may be delayed due to USPS observation of holiday."

UPS stores are also open and the service will be making deliveries.

Schools and government offices closed for Veterans Day

Of note: Many schools close for the holiday, but it varies by county and state so check school calendars.

Nonessential government offices and federal courts also are closed.

Veterans Day free haircuts for veterans

What's happening: Great Clips and Sports Clips are both treating veterans and active-duty military members to free haircuts at participating locations with a military ID.

Meanwhile, Great Clips also is giving the option of getting a free haircut card to use for a future visit.

Non-military customers who get a haircut Friday will also get a free haircut card to give to a military member or veteran. The cards can be redeemed between Nov. 12 and Dec. 9.

Military discounts for Veterans Day

Many restaurants are showing veterans and active military appreciation with discounts and free food. (See Axios' Veterans Day food deals here.)

