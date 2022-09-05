Walmart, Target open Labor Day, while Costco closed

Americans are expected to mark Labor Day with barbecues, travel and shopping for grills, patio furniture and clearance markdowns.

Why it matters: More than half of consumers (51%) expect inflation to impact their Labor Day plans down from 62% Memorial Day weekend, according to data and tech company Numerator's Labor Day weekend survey.

What is Labor Day?

The holiday is observed on the first Monday in September to celebrate the social and economic achievements of American workers, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

It became a federal holiday in 1894 and was signed into law by President Glover Cleveland.

Between the lines: While many people do have Monday off for a three-day weekend, nearly 40% of hourly and skilled workers aren’t expected to have the day off, Fred Goff, co-founder and CEO of Jobcase, told Axios.

Most stores open, holding Labor Day sales

The majority of national retailers, including Target, Walmart, Kohl's, Macy's, Home Depot, Lowe's and more, are open Monday with holding Labor Day sales.

Some grocery stores will have special holiday hours, and other retailers will operate with Sunday hours.

Most pharmacies are closed Monday.

State of play: Shoppers will also find a large amount of clearance and markdowns as retailers try to unload excess inventory.

Costco, stock market, banks closed Labor Day

Meanwhile, U.S. stock markets and banks are closed and the U.S. Postal Service will not deliver mail.

Costco Wholesale clubs are closed for the federal holiday like they are for New Year's Day, Easter, Memorial Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Restaurants open Labor Day, Cheese Pizza Day

Monday also is National Cheese Pizza Day, one of the many pizza food holidays, and some pizzerias will serve up savings.

Fall has already arrived at Starbucks and Dunkin’ with the return of pumpkin spice coffee and pastries.

McDonald’s, Arby's, Popeyes, Taco Bell, Burger King, Papa John's, Pizza Hut, Domino's and more are open Monday.

Subway's Footlong Pass started Sept. 1 for 10,000 Subway MyWay Rewards members who bought a $15 subscription for 50% off a sandwich a day.

