Restaurants salute veterans and active-duty military personnel this Veterans Day with free meals, drinks and discounts Friday.

The big picture: The federal holiday honors those who have served in the military — past and present — by showing appreciation for those who have sacrificed for the country.

Veterans Day 2022 free food and deals

The following deals are valid only on the federal holiday at participating locations nationwide unless otherwise noted.

Between the lines: Proof of service such as a military ID is required for the majority of the deals.

Discharge papers, VA cards and veteran organization membership cards also can be used to prove service at most businesses.

Exclusions apply and not all locations will participate. Smaller chains will also have offers and one way to check is by looking at social media posts.

Applebee’s Veterans Day free meal 2022

Veterans and active-duty military personnel eat free at Applebee’s from a select menu when dining in Friday.

Details: Options range from a 6-ounce top sirloin, bacon cheeseburger, oriental chicken salad and chicken tenders platter.

Veterans and military Friday will also get a $5 bounce back card to redeem for dine-in, To Go or delivery between Nov. 12 through Dec. 2.

Buffalo Wild Wings Veterans Day free wings and fries

Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants are offering 10 free boneless wings and fries to veterans and active-duty service members with valid ID Friday.

Available for dine-in and BWW GO Locations will be included for walk-in/order at the counter.

Burger King Veteran’s Day deal 2022: Free Whopper

Burger King has a deal for veterans who are members of its Royal Perks loyalty program.

Through the BK app, veterans can get a free Whopper Friday.

The deal is not available for delivery and the chain told Axios that "Royal Perks members need to input DOD ID# to redeem offer."

Chili's Veterans Day free meal deal 2022

Chili's Grill & Bar restaurants are serving up free meals Friday for veterans and active military members.

Available for in-restaurant only at participating locations.

Denny’s Veterans Day free Grand Slam

Denny’s will have free Grand Slams for all military personnel from 5am to noon Friday with valid military ID or DD 214.

This offer is for active, non-active and retired military personnel for dine-in only at participating locations.

Dunkin’ free Veterans Day doughnut

Participating Dunkin’ locations are giving veterans and active military a free donut of their choice Friday.

No purchase or ID is required for the in-store only freebie.

There's a limit of one per guest while supplies last.

Golden Corral free meal for military and vets

This Veterans Day deal comes after the holiday. Golden Corral's Military Appreciation Night with free “thank you” meals is from 5pm to close Monday, Nov. 14.

Dine-in only and the free meal is for retirees, veterans, active duty, National Guard or Reserves.

Hooters Veterans Day free meal

All veterans who present a military ID or proof of service and purchase a beverage at participating Hooters locations nationwide get a free entrée from a special Hooters Veterans Day Menu.

The dine-in only offer includes a choice of five entrees including 10-piece boneless wings, chicken sandwich or burger.

IHOP Veterans Day 2022 free pancakes

IHOP is giving away free Red, White and Blueberry Pancakes to veterans and military from 7am to 7pm Friday when dining in at participating restaurants.

Some IHOP locations will offer free breakfast combos as part of the Veterans Day promotion.

Krispy Kreme Veterans Day free coffee and doughnut

Krispy Kreme is giving away free doughnuts along with small coffees, choice of hot or iced.

No purchase is required for this in-store only deal.

Olive Garden Veterans Day 2022 free meal deal

Details: Like in past years, Olive Garden is offering veterans and active-duty military personnel a free meal from a special menu.

Outback Veterans Day free Bloomin’ Onion, soda

Outback Steakhouse is giving active and retired military personnel and their spouses a free Bloomin’ Onion to share and free Coca-Cola drinks.

Outback also has a Heroes discount every day offering 10% off entire checks to all service members, military veterans, nurses, doctors, medical staff, police officers, firefighters and first responders with a valid state or federal service ID.

Red Lobster Veterans Day 2022 free meal

Red Lobster is offering a free Walt's Favorite Shrimp, fries and coleslaw to veterans, active-duty military and reservists Friday.

The offer is available for dine-in and To Go orders placed in-restaurant between 11am and 4pm local time.

A valid military ID or proof of service is needed to redeem this offer.

Sheetz Veterans Day free meal and car wash

Sheetz has two freebies for veterans and active-duty military Friday.

At all locations, get a free half ham and cheese or meatball sub and a regular fountain drink.

Sheetz locations with car washes will provide the $9 wash option for free. Military ID or proof of service is required.

Starbucks Veterans Day 2022 free coffee

Starbucks is offering a free tall 12-ounce coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses at participating U.S. stores Friday.

The free drink is for a hot or iced 12-ounce coffee.

7-Eleven Veterans Day free hotdog for all

7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes are offering a free quarter-pound Big Bite hot dog Friday for Veterans Day.

Available in-store and via delivery through the 7NOW app Friday.

Yes, but: The convenience store chain told Axios this deal is for all consumers.

Texas Roadhouse Veterans Day free meal voucher

Texas Roadhouse is giving away free meal vouchers from 11am to 2pm Friday, according to Military.com.

This offer is for active and retired military and military veterans.

Military ID Card, Veterans Affairs Card or Discharge Papers are needed.

The voucher can be redeemed until May 30, 2023.

Veterans Day free coffee: Wawa, Caribou, Casey's

Starbucks and Krispy Kreme aren't the only chains serving up free coffee Friday.

Biggby Coffee: Free 16-ounce beverage of choice with ID for veterans and military.

Caribou Coffee: Free small brewed coffee for veterans, active-duty military and their spouses.

Free small brewed coffee for veterans, active-duty military and their spouses. Casey's : Free cup of brewed coffee for service members past and present.

: Free cup of brewed coffee for service members past and present. Circle K: Locations that serve coffee are offering veterans and active military a free medium coffee Friday.

Locations that serve coffee are offering veterans and active military a free medium coffee Friday. Einstein Bros. Bagels: Free hot or iced medium coffee for veterans and active-duty military.

Free hot or iced medium coffee for veterans and active-duty military. Maverik — Adventure’s First Stop: Free hot beverage with the purchase of a doughnut Friday for active military personnel and veterans.

Free hot beverage with the purchase of a doughnut Friday for active military personnel and veterans. Scooter's Coffee: Free handcrafted drink of any size for veterans Friday.

Free handcrafted drink of any size for veterans Friday. Wawa: Free coffee for veterans, active-duty military and family members.

Wendy's Veterans Day free breakfast combo deal

Wendy's is offering a free breakfast combo that includes a drink to veterans and military members Friday in restaurants or the drive-thru with valid military ID or a Veterans Advantage card.

Breakfast hours vary by location but many are open from 6:30 to 10:30am, the chain said in a news release.

Veterans Day free breakfast

Bob Evans: Free meal from a special menu with 10 breakfast items available all day for veterans and active-duty military with proof of service.

Free meal from a special menu with 10 breakfast items available all day for veterans and active-duty military with proof of service. Huddle House: Those who are serving or have served in the military get a free MVP Breakfast Platter Friday.

Those who are serving or have served in the military get a free MVP Breakfast Platter Friday. Hy-Vee: Free buffet-style breakfast from 6 to 10am at stores. Veterans and active-duty military also get 15% off their grocery purchase Friday.

Free buffet-style breakfast from 6 to 10am at stores. Veterans and active-duty military also get 15% off their grocery purchase Friday. Perkins Restaurant and Bakery: Free Magnificent Seven meal with military ID for active duty, retired military and veterans.

Military free meals and treats

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Free meal from a special Veterans Day menu and a free Dr Pepper beverage for current and former current military. Must present Military ID or other proof of service.

Free meal from a special Veterans Day menu and a free Dr Pepper beverage for current and former current military. Must present Military ID or other proof of service. Cracker Barrel: Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake to veterans and active duty military Friday.

Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake to veterans and active duty military Friday. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: Free pulled pork sandwich for military veterans in-store for carry-out, in the chain’s app or online with code VETFREE Friday.

Free pulled pork sandwich for military veterans in-store for carry-out, in the chain’s app or online with code VETFREE Friday. Logan’s: Roadhouse: Free meal off its special Veterans Day menu from 3 to 6pm Friday for active and retired service members.

Free meal off its special Veterans Day menu from 3 to 6pm Friday for active and retired service members. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews: Free Red's Tavern Double burger served with Bottomless Steak Fries for veterans and active-duty military Friday.

Free Red's Tavern Double burger served with Bottomless Steak Fries for veterans and active-duty military Friday. Schlotzsky’s: This deal starts Friday and continues through Nov. 30. Veterans and active-duty military get free chips and a small drink with the purchase of an entrée and a valid military ID.

This deal starts Friday and continues through Nov. 30. Veterans and active-duty military get free chips and a small drink with the purchase of an entrée and a valid military ID. Smoothie King: Free 20-ounce smoothie for active and retired military Friday with valid military ID at participating locations.

Free 20-ounce smoothie for active and retired military Friday with valid military ID at participating locations. TGI Fridays: Free meal from a special menu from 11am to 2pm when veterans and active-duty military dine in at participating locations.

Free meal from a special menu from 11am to 2pm when veterans and active-duty military dine in at participating locations. White Castle: Free combo meal or breakfast combo meal for veterans and active-duty service members when dining in Friday. No purchase necessary, but veterans and active-duty personnel are requested to show a military ID, the chain said.

Free Veterans Day pizza for military and vets

Chuck E. Cheese: A free personal one-topping pizza for active duty, national guard, retired service members and veterans with valid military ID or proof of military service. Promo code is #5970.

A free personal one-topping pizza for active duty, national guard, retired service members and veterans with valid military ID or proof of military service. Promo code is #5970. Cicis Pizza: Free adult buffet to all active and retired military personnel for dine-in only with ID. Drink not included.

Free adult buffet to all active and retired military personnel for dine-in only with ID. Drink not included. Jet’s Pizza: 50% off Detroit-Style Pizzas at menu price for pick-up orders Friday for military veterans, retirees, and active-duty personnel.

50% off Detroit-Style Pizzas at menu price for pick-up orders Friday for military veterans, retirees, and active-duty personnel. Little Caesars: Free lunch combo from 11am to 2pm Friday for veterans and active military members. The combo includes four slices of Detroit-style Deep Dish pizza and a 20-ounce Pepsi product.

