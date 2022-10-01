Where election denial could matter most

Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, Georgia, New Hampshire, Texas, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin: Watch these states in November for a preview of 2024 election litigation.

Why it matters: Election deniers who win statewide or federal office in presidential battleground states could pose the biggest danger to American democracy.

What we're watching: The Brennan Center is tracking social media posts, statements, campaign ads and websites of candidates in those 10 states, highlighting those who argue the 2020 presidential election processes or results were illegitimate.

"Part of what's really scary is that the election denier movement is sort of infiltrating every part of this space," Sean Morales-Doyle of the Brennan Center's Voting Rights Program tells Axios.

"If the chief election officer for a state does not believe in elections, we are in a very scary place."

By the numbers: About 60% of Americans will have an election denier on the ballot in November, per a FiveThirtyEight analysis.

NPR found at least 20 Republicans who question President Biden's victory and who sought to be secretary of state — the chief election position in many states. Sabato's Crystal Ball also has been tracking these contests.

The GOP nominees for governor in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin have each cast doubt on the results and would all have a role in administering their state's elections, per the Washington Post.

Arizona, Georgia and Texas are among states where voting changes could disproportionately inhibit voters of color from casting votes.

Zoom in: Some governors are directly involved in election certification and in some states — Florida, Texas, Virginia, New Jersey and Delaware — for appointing the chief election official, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.