More than 200 election deniers — candidates promoting baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Trump — will appear on November general election ballots across the U.S.

Why it matters: Those who win will gain footing to affect future elections including the 2024 presidential race — through court challenges, administrative actions, executive orders, legislation, radical interpretation of law or the refusal to certify valid results, elections experts tell Axios.

Here's how the following offices could matter if they're won by election deniers.

State offices

Secretaries of state — They matter because they're the chief election officers in 24 states where they're elected by the voters, and in four others where they're appointed by the governor, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

That would give election deniers enormous potential power to administer elections based on their false claims about the 2020 election — or refuse to stand up to pressure to change election results.

"The secretaries of state are key and no one knows about them," said New York University's Ruth Ben-Ghiat, author of "Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present." "These are figures who work in the background if democracy is robust."

Governors — A governor who disputes the 2020 election results can appoint chief election officials in five states (Florida, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Texas and Delaware), according to NCSL.

That would become an issue in Pennsylvania, where Republican nominee Doug Mastriano has talked about the importance of his secretary of state pick as he spreads false claims about the 2020 election.

The governor can also refuse to certify election results, as Kari Lake, the Republican nominee in Arizona, says she would have done with that state's results in 2020.

Attorneys general — This office matters because a state attorney general can file lawsuits based on bogus stolen election claims, as Texas' Ken Paxton did in a lawsuit that was rejected by the Supreme Court.

Federal offices

House and Senate: They can certify a state's presidential election results in 2024 — or, as we saw in 2020, they can object and potentially throw an orderly presidential transition into chaos.

The bottom line: These offices are all important in making democracy work, but they're not the only ones that could matter if they fall into the hands of people who reject election results when they don't like the outcome.