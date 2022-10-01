Skip to main content
Axios
Sections
Local news
Axios Pro
About Axios
Sign up
Log In
Sections
Axios Local
Sign up
Axios gets you smarter, faster with news & information that matters.
Our mission statement
About
About Axios
Advertise with us
Careers
Events
Axios on HBO
Axios HQ
Privacy and terms
Online tracking choices
Contact us
Subscribe
Axios newsletters
Axios Pro
Axios app
Axios podcasts
Courses
Earn Axios rewards
Axios AM Deep Dive: Midterms power shift
1. The coming power shift
2. The 5 bellwethers of a GOP wave election
3. Trump's big bet
4. Axios/Ipsos poll: Midterms warning for Democrats
5. Where election denial could matter most
6. Election denial: The offices that matter
7. Ballot initiatives to watch
Get more Deep Dives in your inbox
Axios AM Deep Dive: Midterms power shift
Axios
Good afternoon, and welcome to this Deep Dive on the Nov. 8 midterm elections, led by the Axios politics team.
8 mins ago -
Politics & Policy
Axios on facebook
Axios on twitter
Axios on linkedin
Axios on email
Tap to start