Note: Respondents could choose up to two answers out of 10 options. Data: Axios/Ipsos Poll; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

Americans' most common worry if Democrats keep control of Congress is the economy worsening, while concerns about a GOP takeover are more divided, according to an Axios-Ipsos poll.

Why it matters: If the economy and inflation are on voters' minds more than other issues come November, the burden will fall on President Biden and his party.