Florida death toll rises from Hurricane Ian

At least four people died after Hurricane Ian pummeled Florida's western coast with record storm surge flooding as high as 12 feet in some areas and intense winds on Wednesday, according to AP.

The big picture: More than 1.9 million customers were without power in Florida on Friday morning as the state began search and rescue and recovery efforts to deal with severe damage in the hurricane's aftermath.

At least two people were confirmed dead on Sanibel, an island in southwest Florida that experienced major surge-related flooding during the storm.

A person in Lake County died on Wednesday after his vehicle hydroplaned, while another person was found dead in the city of Deltona in central Florida.

What they're saying: "This could be the deadliest hurricane in Florida's history," President Biden said at a briefing Thursday afternoon, adding that "we're hearing early reports of what may be substantial loss of life."

"We absolutely expect to have mortality from this hurricane," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a news briefing Thursday.

DeSantis said there were more than 700 confirmed rescues as of Thursday evening.

NHC officials warned Thursday night that many hurricane-related deaths occur days after the storm has passed while people are recovering.

These deaths, also called "indirect deaths," primarily arise from excessive heat and over-exertion and carbon monoxide poisoning from running generators indoors.

Ian made landfall as an "extremely dangerous" with maximum sustained winds of 150 miles per hour on Florida's southwestern coast on Wednesday near Cayo Costa, an island to the west of Cape Coral, according to the National Hurricane Center.

It then shifted north-northeast and made landfall with maximum sustained winds of 145 mph on mainland Florida just south of the city of Punta Gorda before barreling northeast across the state and weakening into a tropical storm.

The latest: The storm regained hurricane status on Thursday night on its way to a damaging encounter with the Carolinas and a portion of southern Georgia.

As of 8am ET, the storm was located 105 miles to the south of Charleston, South Carolina, and 185 miles south-southwest of Cape Fear, North Carolina, though was moving north at 9 mph with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, the NHC said.

It is expected to make a second official landfall Friday afternoon in South Carolina, bringing with it heavy winds and "life-threatening" storm surge along the coasts of northeast Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas.

