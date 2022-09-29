In photos: Florida devastated by Hurricane Ian

As the re-intensifying Tropical Storm Ian heads over to the Carolinas on Thursday, Florida is dealing with severe damage in the hurricane's aftermath.

The big picture: Parts of the Florida mainland experienced widespread power outages and flash flooding as Ian crossed through the state Wednesday after making landfall in the Fort Myers area as a Category 4 hurricane.

Fort Myers, Punta Gorda, Sanibel Island, Naples and Cape Coral saw damage from flooding on Wednesday.

Homes in Fort Myers Beach were damaged or destroyed by the record-high surge, Axios' Jacob Knutson reports.

In photos: Fort Myers

An area where homes once stood is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Sept. 29 in Fort Myers Beach. Photo: AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

A man rides a bike in a flooded street in Fort Myers on Sept. 29. Photo: Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

People are seen carrying their belongings at the rear of a truck making its way through a flooded street in Fort Myers on Sept. 29. Photo: Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Residents of mobile homes clean up debris in Fort Myers on Sept. 29. Photo: Giorgio Viera/AFP via Getty Images)

An aerial view of a flooded neighborhood in Fort Myers on Sept. 29. Photo: Ricardo Arduengo/AFP via Getty Images

Piled-up boats are seen in Fort Myers on Sept. 29. Photo: Ricardo Arduengo/AFP via Getty Images

In photos: Punta Gorda

An aerial view of damaged homes is seen in Punta Gorda on Sept. 29. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

A vehicle is seen stuck on a submerged road in downtown Punta Gorda on Sept. 29. Photo: Ben Hendren/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Trees fell on the road in downtown Punta Gorda on Sept. 29 due to winds from Hurricane Ian. Photo: Ben Hendren/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A man walks through debris on a street in Punta Gorda on Sept. 29. Photo: Ricardo Arduengo/AFP via Getty Images

Tom Park begins cleaning up in Punta Gorda on Sept. 29. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

In photos: Bonita Springs

People return to a sand-covered street in Bonita Springs on Sept. 29. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

People embrace as they survey property damage in Bonita Springs on Sept 29. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Debris is seen across a beach in Bonita Springs on Sept. 29. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Go deeper: