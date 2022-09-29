36 mins ago - Energy & Environment
In photos: Florida devastated by Hurricane Ian
As the re-intensifying Tropical Storm Ian heads over to the Carolinas on Thursday, Florida is dealing with severe damage in the hurricane's aftermath.
The big picture: Parts of the Florida mainland experienced widespread power outages and flash flooding as Ian crossed through the state Wednesday after making landfall in the Fort Myers area as a Category 4 hurricane.
- Fort Myers, Punta Gorda, Sanibel Island, Naples and Cape Coral saw damage from flooding on Wednesday.
- Homes in Fort Myers Beach were damaged or destroyed by the record-high surge, Axios' Jacob Knutson reports.
In photos: Fort Myers
In photos: Punta Gorda
In photos: Bonita Springs
Go deeper: