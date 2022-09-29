Skip to main content
36 mins ago - Energy & Environment

In photos: Florida devastated by Hurricane Ian

Sri Ravipati
damaged homes after hurricane
Damaged homes and debris are shown in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Fla. on Sept. 29. Photo: AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

As the re-intensifying Tropical Storm Ian heads over to the Carolinas on Thursday, Florida is dealing with severe damage in the hurricane's aftermath.

The big picture: Parts of the Florida mainland experienced widespread power outages and flash flooding as Ian crossed through the state Wednesday after making landfall in the Fort Myers area as a Category 4 hurricane.

  • Fort Myers, Punta Gorda, Sanibel Island, Naples and Cape Coral saw damage from flooding on Wednesday.
  • Homes in Fort Myers Beach were damaged or destroyed by the record-high surge, Axios' Jacob Knutson reports.
In photos: Fort Myers
homes damaged by hurricane in Florida
An area where homes once stood is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Sept. 29 in Fort Myers Beach. Photo: AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee
man biking through a flooded street in Florida
A man rides a bike in a flooded street in Fort Myers on Sept. 29. Photo: Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
people sit in a truck in a flooded Florida street
People are seen carrying their belongings at the rear of a truck making its way through a flooded street in Fort Myers on Sept. 29. Photo: Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
people clean hurricane debris found around their mobile home
Residents of mobile homes clean up debris in Fort Myers on Sept. 29. Photo: Giorgio Viera/AFP via Getty Images)
flooded neighborhood in florida
An aerial view of a flooded neighborhood in Fort Myers on Sept. 29. Photo: Ricardo Arduengo/AFP via Getty Images
boats piled up on each other
Piled-up boats are seen in Fort Myers on Sept. 29. Photo: Ricardo Arduengo/AFP via Getty Images
In photos: Punta Gorda
hurricane damage to homes
An aerial view of damaged homes is seen in Punta Gorda on Sept. 29. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images
car flooded in the street
A vehicle is seen stuck on a submerged road in downtown Punta Gorda on Sept. 29. Photo: Ben Hendren/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
palm trees fallen in the street
Trees fell on the road in downtown Punta Gorda on Sept. 29 due to winds from Hurricane Ian. Photo: Ben Hendren/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
man walking through fallen trees after hurricane
A man walks through debris on a street in Punta Gorda on Sept. 29. Photo: Ricardo Arduengo/AFP via Getty Images
man cleans up debris after a hurricane next to an American flag
Tom Park begins cleaning up in Punta Gorda on Sept. 29. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images
In photos: Bonita Springs
debris in the street
People return to a sand-covered street in Bonita Springs on Sept. 29. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images
people standing around hurricane debris and a damaged car
People embrace as they survey property damage in Bonita Springs on Sept 29. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images
beach full of debris from hurricane
Debris is seen across a beach in Bonita Springs on Sept. 29. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

