32 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Biden intends to visit Florida and Puerto Rico after hurricane devastation
President Biden said Thursday that he intends to visit Florida and Puerto Rico in the wake of the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Fiona.
Driving the news: Biden said Hurricane Ian "could be the deadliest hurricane in Florida's history" in remarks from FEMA headquarters. He said he'll visit the state "when conditions allow."
- He added that he also intended to visit Puerto Rico but did not specify a date.
- "To the people of Puerto Rico, we've not gone away. I am committed to you and the recovery of the island," he said.