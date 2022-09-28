Hurricane Ian slams southwest Florida with "catastrophic" storm surge

Hurricane Ian is expected to flood some areas of Florida's west coast with storm surges as high as 18 feet above ground level as it makes landfall Wednesday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Why it matters: Surge numbers that high — 12 to 18 feet — would be unprecedented for the region and some of the highest on record in the U.S.

Driving the news: The major storm has already caused over 8.6 feet of surge in Naples by 12:30pm Wednesday, according to a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration monitoring station.

That's a record for the city, which is expected to experience high tide around 3 p.m.

Surge-related flooding was reported on the island of Sanibel and seen on public cameras broadcasting footage of the storm.

Key West's peak surge on Tuesday night was the third highest on record there.

Storm surge is expected along almost all of Florida's west coast, with 8 to 12 feet expected somewhere between Bonita Beach to the small island of Chokoloskee in southern Florida and 6 to 10 feet from Englewood to Longboat Key.

The storm surge will occur along with high winds, heavy rainfall and considerable flooding.

The latest: As of noon on Wednesday, Hurricane Ian was on the threshold of becoming a Category 5 storm with winds up to around 155 miles per hour. It is expected to make landfall in southwestern Florida in the next few hours as a catastrophic hurricane, the NHC said.

It was moving north, northeast at around 9 mph and was located around 50 miles west-northwest of Naples and was moving onshore at Sanibel and Captiva Islands.

NHC is currently expecting between 12 to 18 feet of "catastrophic" storm surge somewhere between Englewood to Bonita Beach, including Charlotte Harbor.

The big picture: The NHC considers storm surge, or an abnormal rise of water generated by a storm, to be the most deadly and destructive aspect of hurricanes.

The surge is the result of water being thrust toward the shoreline by the winds moving cyclonically around the storm and can cause "extreme" flooding in coastal areas, especially when it coincides with high tides.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

