As Florida prepares for Hurricane Ian, schools are closing, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has closed and hundreds of stores are bracing for closures.

Why it matters: The Category 4 storm's track, toward a major hurricane landfall in southwest Florida, somewhere near Tampa, makes this an especially dangerous event, Axios' Andrew Freedman reports.

Hurricane Ian closures

Here are the major closings already announced. Check back for updates.

Hurricane Ian airport closures and canceled flights for Tampa, Orlando, others

Airlines are canceling hundreds of flights because of Hurricane Ian. Southwest Airlines said it is suspending operations Tuesday night through Thursday in Tampa, Sarasota and Fort Myers and that its scheduled service could be disrupted for other Florida airports as well.

Tampa International Airport is stopping commercial flights at 5 pm Tuesday.

St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport also is closing Tuesday and its last flight out was scheduled to depart at 11:22 a.m., the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Orlando International Airport said on its website Tuesday that it is "open and operational."

Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers said on its website Tuesday that "flights are operating."

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport is closing at 8 pm Tuesday, according to its website.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport said on Twitter that there "are some flight delays & cancellations" because of Ian.

said on Twitter that there "are some flight delays & cancellations" because of Ian. Miami International Airport said it remains open and that "flight operations are determined by the FAA and each individual airline."

Hurricane Ian theme parks closed include Busch Gardens, Disney's Typhoon Lagoon

Florida's tourist attractions don't close often but Tampa Bay's Busch Gardens is closed Tuesday through Thursday, Sept. 29.

Meanwhile, the Walt Disney World Resort said Tuesday that it "is currently operating under normal conditions as we prepare to make necessary adjustments based on the latest information from the National Weather Service."

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon, Winter Summerland Miniature Golf and Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf will close Wednesday and Thursday.

Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, Copper Creek Cabins at Disney's Wilderness Lodge, Treehouse Villas at Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa and the Bungalows at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort will temporarily close Wednesday through Friday.

Universal Orlando also said on Twitter that it is monitoring the storm and "park operations and hours are continuing as normal."

Hurricane Ian school closings, FSU also closed

Nearly 75% of Florida’s 67 school districts have announced closures due to Hurricane Ian, according to the Department of Education website.

Many state colleges and universities are also closed though dates vary.

What’s happening: It’s not just schools near Tampa Bay that are closing.

The state’s largest districts on the east coast including Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach have announced Wednesday closings.

Walmart Hurricane Ian store closings

Walmart has closed 24 stores and Sam’s Club locations on Florida’s west coast for Hurricane Ian, according to a map that will be updated.

Between the lines: A few stores on the map are closed in other states unrelated to Hurricane Ian.

What they're saying: "Walmart’s Emergency Operations Center is monitoring Hurricane Ian in real-time, assessing the status of our facilities in the path of the storm," the retailer said on a Hurricane Ian facility status page. "We will continue operating as long as it is safe to do so."

Publix store closings and hours

Publix, Florida's largest grocery store chain, has a map on its website with each store’s status and as of early Tuesday afternoon, 282 stores mainly on Florida’s west coast are slated to close or have modified hours.

The majority of stores with modified hours will close at 6 pm local time Tuesday and will stay closed until Friday morning, the website notes.

Two Florida Keys locations are closing at 4 pm Tuesday with a planned reopening for 7 am Wednesday morning.

