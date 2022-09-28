Hurricane Ian power outages begin throughout Florida, including west coast

Power outages are starting to impact Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian's expected landfall along the state's west coast, with nearly 338,000 without power — a number that's expected to rise.

Why it matters: The major storm unleashed life-threatening storm surge flooding across the lower Florida Keys overnight. It's expected to do the same on the Florida mainland — with the highest risk from Naples to Sarasota, Axios’ Andrew Freedman reports.

The hurricane left all of Cuba without power late Tuesday after it swept through and severely flooded the island.

By the numbers: According to PowerOutage.us, which aggregates live power outage data from across the country, more than 3% of Florida was without power as of about 11:45am ET Wednesday.

Collier County, which includes Naples, has the largest amount experiencing an outage with about 25% of the 266,000 power customers.

Manatee County had more than 14% of customers experiencing outages while Sarasota had about 20%.

Lee County had 21% of the 474,000 customers tracked without power.

South Florida, including Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, was also experiencing outages but less than 10% of customers.

Of note: Of those without power, more than 85% were Florida Power & Light customers.

What's next: Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that 30,000 linemen are staged and ready for power restoration efforts across the state, including many from other states.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details.