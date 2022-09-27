Hurricane Ian slammed into western Cuba early Tuesday morning, causing mass evacuations, power outages, dams to near capacity and severe floods on the island's western coast, AP reports.

Driving the news: Ian made landfall as a Category 3 storm at 4:30 am ET Tuesday in Pinar del Río province, where officials set up shelters, evacuated thousands of people and rushed in emergency personnel to help protect crops in the nation’s main tobacco-growing region.

State of play: The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said “significant wind and storm surge impacts” occurred Tuesday morning in the west coast of the island.

Ian struck with sustained winds of 125 mph and left the island after 1 pm ET on Tuesday, when it entered the Gulf of Mexico, the NHC tweeted.

The storm forced mass evacuations and left nearly 1 million residents without power, Reuters reports.

Antonio Rodríguez, president of the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources (INRH), told the local press that the entity is "keeping a close watch" on the dams in western Cuba, which are at 94 percent capacity.

What they're saying: "All the country's aid will be centered on this province, heavily damaged by #HurricaneIan," Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel tweeted from Pinar del Río, where officials evacuated around 40,000 people.

What we're watching: A hurricane warning is in effect for the Cuban provinces of Isla de Juventud, Pinar del Río and Artemisa, according to the 2 pm ET NHC update.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for La Habana, Mayabeque and Matanzas.

Ian is expected to bring western Cuba 6 to 12 inches of rain with isolated totals up to 16 inches. Rain is likely to lead to flash flooding and mudslides, per the NHC.

