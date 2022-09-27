Ian, now a major hurricane, threatens Cuba and Florida

Hurricane Ian strengthened into a Category 3 storm, packing maximum sustained winds of 115 mph ahead of an expected landfall over western Cuba on Tuesday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Why it matters: That makes Ian a major hurricane. The storm's outer rain band was already lashing Florida's west coast, where it could hit as a Category 4 hurricane as early as Wednesday.

Data: National Hurricane Center; Map: Jared Whalen/Axios

Threat level: "Hurricane Ian will bring a life-threatening storm surge along much of the Florida west coast where a Storm Surge Warning has been issued, with the highest risk from Fort Myers to the Tampa Bay region," the NHC warned on Tuesday morning.

"Hurricane-force winds are expected in west-central Florida beginning Wednesday morning. Heavy rainfall may cause flash, urban, and small stream flooding over Florida this week," the agency added.

What to watch: Ian's expected to remain a major hurricane over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday, according to the NHC's 2am outlook.

Hurricane warnings were in effect for several Cuban provinces and in Florida from Englewood to the Anclote River, including Tampa Bay, and the Dry Tortugas.

A tropical storm warning was issued for the lower Florida Keys from Seven Mile Bridge westward to Key West and from Flamingo to Englewood, along with three Cuban provinces.

The big picture: President Biden declared a federal state of emergency for multiple Florida counties over the weekend, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a statewide emergency.

Evacuation orders were issued and school closures announced across Florida and Cuba Monday.

Tampa International Airport said it's closing and suspending operations from 5pm Tuesday due to the hurricane threat.

What they're saying: DeSantis noted at a Monday news conference that Ian would cause "a huge amount" of storm surge.

"You're going to have flood events. You're going to have a lot of different impacts," he said.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.