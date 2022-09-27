Data: National Hurricane Center; Map: Jared Whalen/Axios

Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified overnight, reaching Category 3 intensity, with a further ramp-up to a Category 4 forecast by this evening.

State of play: As of 8 a.m. ET, the storm was located over western Cuba, and had maximum sustained winds of 125 mph, which is 5 mph shy of Category 4 intensity.

It was moving north at 12 mph.

The big picture: The storm's track, toward a major hurricane landfall in southwest Florida, near or potentially south of Tampa, and an anticipated slowdown in its forward speed during the next few days, make this an especially dangerous event.

This includes power outages that may be extended for more than a week in some areas, due to the duration of hurricane-force winds.

Threat level: One of the biggest threats is storm surge flooding at the coast, which has prompted mandatory evacuations in some areas.

A storm surge warning is in effect for a heavily populated stretch of coastline that includes Tampa Bay, Fort Myers, Naples, Port Charlotte, St. Petersburg and Sarasota.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Bonita Beach, Florida, to the Anclote River, which includes Tampa Bay. Such a warning is also in effect for the Dry Tortugas.

The National Hurricane Center highlighted the risk of a "life-threatening storm surge," particularly between Fort Myers and Tampa Bay, this morning.

The surge in Tampa Bay is forecast to be between 5 to 10 feet above normally dry ground, and this could occur during multiple high tide cycles.

Climate change-related sea level rise is making surge-related flooding more damaging. Sea levels have risen by about 9 inches in St. Petersburg since 1947, giving storm surges a higher baseline from which to launch from.

Population growth along the coast is another threat amplifier.

Hurricane Ian is taking a rare path.

The history of major hurricanes crossing the coast within 115 miles of Tampa shows the most recent direct hit in Tampa occurred 101 years ago, with a major hurricane landfall in Sarasota last occurring in 1944.

The Tampa metro region has grown tremendously since these storms, going from a few hundred thousand residents in 1921 to 3.2 million today, AP notes.

If the storm hits further south, the most recent analog might be Hurricane Charley in 2004, which caused $14 billion (in 2004 dollars) in damage.

Yes, but: The NHC cautions that there is still above-average uncertainty over the path of the storm after 48 to 72 hours from now, and slight changes in storm movement will have major consequences for where the storm strikes.

Context: Hurricane Ian has been rapidly intensifying over extremely warm sea surface temperatures in the Caribbean that are running above average for this time of year.

Climate change favors more instances of rapidly intensifying storms such as Hurricane Ian, due to the combination of warming seas and a warmer atmosphere that can carry additional amounts of water vapor.

Several studies have shown this, including one in Nature in 2019 that found the Atlantic has seen more rapidly intensifying storms between 1982 and 2009, which the study stated was unlikely to be due to natural factors alone. Other research has come to similar conclusions.

Climate change is also linked to an increase in rainfall from tropical storms and hurricanes.

The bottom line: Florida is in for a potentially historic storm that could cause billions in damage.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates throughout the day.