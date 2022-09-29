Skip to main content
In photos: Hurricane Ian's impact across Florida

Rebecca Falconer
A woman gets help climbing from a muddy area in Tampa, Florida, United States on September 28.
A woman gets help climbing from a muddy area of Tampa, Florida, on Sept. 28. Photo: Ben Hendren/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Hurricane Ian was pummeling communities across the Florida Peninsula on Thursday morning, a day after making landfall as a major Category 4 storm.

The big picture: Ian weakened to a Category 1 storm overnight, but it was still posing a serious threat with its heavy rains, powerful winds, storm surge and life-threatening flooding as it churns its way toward Georgia and South Carolina, knocking out power to over 2 million Floridians in its wake.

The scene in Fort Meyer, Florida, after hurricane Ian swept through Sept. 28.
Fort Myer, Florida, after Hurricane Ian swept through on Sept. 28. Photo: Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
A man runs to a sheltered spot through the wind and rain from Hurricane Ian on September 28, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida.
A man runs to a sheltered spot through the wind and rain from Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
People in floodwaters in Tampa, Florida.
People wade through an area of Tampa inundated with floodwaters on Sept. 28. Photo: Ben Montgomery/Axios
A blown down street sign is seen as the eye of Hurricane Ian passes by in Punta Gorda, Florida on September 28.
A blown down street sign is seen as the eye of Hurricane Ian passes by in Punta Gorda on Sept. 28. Photo: Ricardo Arduengo/AFP via Getty Images
Flooding in St Lucie, Florida, after Hurricane Ian struck.
Photo: St Lucie Sheriff's Office/Port Lucie Police/Twitter

