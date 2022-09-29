13 mins ago - Science
In photos: Hurricane Ian's impact across Florida
Hurricane Ian was pummeling communities across the Florida Peninsula on Thursday morning, a day after making landfall as a major Category 4 storm.
The big picture: Ian weakened to a Category 1 storm overnight, but it was still posing a serious threat with its heavy rains, powerful winds, storm surge and life-threatening flooding as it churns its way toward Georgia and South Carolina, knocking out power to over 2 million Floridians in its wake.
