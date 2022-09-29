In photos: Hurricane Ian's impact across Florida

Hurricane Ian was pummeling communities across the Florida Peninsula on Thursday morning, a day after making landfall as a major Category 4 storm.

The big picture: Ian weakened to a Category 1 storm overnight, but it was still posing a serious threat with its heavy rains, powerful winds, storm surge and life-threatening flooding as it churns its way toward Georgia and South Carolina, knocking out power to over 2 million Floridians in its wake.

Fort Myer, Florida, after Hurricane Ian swept through on Sept. 28. Photo: Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A man runs to a sheltered spot through the wind and rain from Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

People wade through an area of Tampa inundated with floodwaters on Sept. 28. Photo: Ben Montgomery/Axios

A blown down street sign is seen as the eye of Hurricane Ian passes by in Punta Gorda on Sept. 28. Photo: Ricardo Arduengo/AFP via Getty Images

Photo: St Lucie Sheriff's Office/Port Lucie Police/Twitter

Go deeper: Climate change made 2020's hurricanes wetter