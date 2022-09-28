Tampa Bay braces for landfall as Ian becomes a Category 4 hurricane

Data: National Hurricane Center; Map: Jared Whalen/Axios

There’s still some uncertainty, but the latest storm forecast is good news for the Tampa Bay area.

As the first heavy clouds of Hurricane Ian, now an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane, start racing across the region this morning, the eye is churning toward a more southerly landfall, near Lee and Charlotte counties.

Why it matters: With Ian coming ashore to the south later today, the Tampa Bay area avoids the major storm surge that was forecast to flood thousands of homes and deluge the region.

While flooding depends on the timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, the 5am forecast predicts a surge of 4 to 6 feet in Tampa Bay, from the Anclote River to Longboat Key — lower than yesterday's estimate of 5 to 10 feet.

Yes, but: Our neighbors to the south face a more intense storm, with maximum sustained winds near 140 mph. Damage will be catastrophic, per the National Hurricane Center.

The latest: Ian's center will approach this morning and move onshore later this afternoon.

What to expect: Strong sustained winds and heavy driving rain all day. Localized flooding.

We could get 12 to 18 inches of rain, per NHC.

Threat level: One of the biggest threats is storm surge flooding at the coast, which has prompted mandatory evacuations in some areas.

A storm surge warning was in effect for a heavily populated stretch of coastline that includes Tampa Bay, Fort Myers, Naples, Port Charlotte, St. Petersburg and Sarasota.

The surge between Longboat Key and Bonita Beach, including Charlotte Harbor, is predicted to be the highest, at 8 to 12 feet above normally dry ground.

A hurricane warning is in effect, from Bonita Beach to the Anclote River, which includes Tampa Bay.

