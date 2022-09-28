Tampa Bay braces for landfall as Ian becomes a Category 4 hurricane
There’s still some uncertainty, but the latest storm forecast is good news for the Tampa Bay area.
- As the first heavy clouds of Hurricane Ian, now an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane, start racing across the region this morning, the eye is churning toward a more southerly landfall, near Lee and Charlotte counties.
Why it matters: With Ian coming ashore to the south later today, the Tampa Bay area avoids the major storm surge that was forecast to flood thousands of homes and deluge the region.
- While flooding depends on the timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, the 5am forecast predicts a surge of 4 to 6 feet in Tampa Bay, from the Anclote River to Longboat Key — lower than yesterday's estimate of 5 to 10 feet.
Yes, but: Our neighbors to the south face a more intense storm, with maximum sustained winds near 140 mph. Damage will be catastrophic, per the National Hurricane Center.
The latest: Ian's center will approach this morning and move onshore later this afternoon.
What to expect: Strong sustained winds and heavy driving rain all day. Localized flooding.
- We could get 12 to 18 inches of rain, per NHC.
Threat level: One of the biggest threats is storm surge flooding at the coast, which has prompted mandatory evacuations in some areas.
- A storm surge warning was in effect for a heavily populated stretch of coastline that includes Tampa Bay, Fort Myers, Naples, Port Charlotte, St. Petersburg and Sarasota.
- The surge between Longboat Key and Bonita Beach, including Charlotte Harbor, is predicted to be the highest, at 8 to 12 feet above normally dry ground.
- A hurricane warning is in effect, from Bonita Beach to the Anclote River, which includes Tampa Bay.
