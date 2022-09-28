Tracking Hurricane Ian's potential impacts to Georgia

State officials are urging residents in south Georgia and along the coast to review their emergency plans and consider temporarily finding higher ground as Hurricane Ian barrels toward Florida.

What's happening: Gov. Brian Kemp yesterday declared a state of emergency for all 159 counties in anticipation of high winds from the Category 4 hurricane.

Catch up quick: Hurricane Ian hit Cuba with up to 125mph sustained winds on Tuesday and is projected to make landfall near Tampa this afternoon.

Details: A tropical storm warning has been issued for Glynn and Camden counties, home to the state's historic barrier islands. The remainder of the coast is under a tropical storm watch.

Communities in the path of the storm could see between four to eight inches of rain and flooding.

Glynn and McIntosh County Schools are among those who have canceled activities Thursday and Friday. Camden schools are closed beginning today.

What's next: Metro Atlanta would avoid much fallout if the storm sticks to the east, according to Fox 5.

Chris Stallings, director of the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, said Colonial Pipeline assured them that fuel supply to Georgia would not be interrupted during the storm.

The state’s emergency declaration runs until Oct. 28 and prohibits people from price gouging needed emergency items.

Of note: Regardless, officials are encouraging Georgians to review their emergency plans.

Stock up on enough food, water, medicine and supplies to last three days.

Let friends, family and neighbors know where and how they can find you.

Pay attention to local news sources.

What they're saying: "I wouldn't go as far to say we’re worried and I wouldn’t go as far to say we’re tickled to death,” Stallings said on Tuesday.

"I would say we're anticipating what the storm is doing and just being open-minded to the track it's taking. We're continuing to try to stay two steps ahead and think of any problem that might pop up."

Kemp, Who also called up to 500 Georgia National Guard troops to assist, said yesterday he is confident about the state's preparations. Still, he called on all Georgians to be prepared for major rain events: "Be storm ready."

