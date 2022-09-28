Flight cancellations top 1,900 as Hurricane Ian nears Florida

More than 1,900 flights into, within, or out of the U.S. were canceled on Wednesday as Hurricane Ian prepares to make landfall in Florida, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.

By the numbers: Florida's Orlando International Airport had canceled at least 315 scheduled departure flights as well as 385 arrival flights, per the tracker.

Meanwhile, Miami International Airport had canceled 234 departures and another 210 arrivals, and Tampa International Airport had tallied 178 canceled departures and 178 arrivals.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.