Intensifying Hurricane Ian forces Florida evacuations
Hurricane Ian triggered evacuation orders for parts of Florida's west coast on Monday, as it is expected to bring a "life-threatening" storm surge to the region later this week.
Why it matters: Ian is expected to intensify further as it passes near or over western Cuba on Monday night going into Tuesday as it tracks toward Florida.
The latest: Evacuations were issued Monday morning in Manatee, Pinellas and Hillsborough counties, the latter of which includes the Tampa Bay area.
- The National Weather Service issued a hurricane watch Monday morning for most of Florida's west coast.
Threat level: The NWS said the storm could bring 6-10 inches of rainfall to the Tampa area alongside 45 to 60 mph winds and gusts to 90 mph.
- "This portion of coastline, the west coast of Florida, is incredibly vulnerable to storm surge," Jamie Rhome, acting director of the National Hurricane Center, said during a press conference Monday.
- "We're indicating the potential for as much as 10 feet of storm surge in portions of the Florida west coast," Rhome added.
What they're saying: "We’re expecting sustained tropical or hurricane winds to our barrier islands and coastal communities for as long as 48 hours, with the earliest arrival predicted for 8 p.m. Tuesday," Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes said in a statement.
- “This is a worst-case scenario with a very strong slow-moving storm just to the west of us," Hopes added.
The big picture: The National Hurricane Center said storm surge, wind and rainfall from Hurricane Ian may be prolonged by the storm's forward motion slowing while it moves toward Florida.
- President Biden declared a federal state of emergency for multiple Florida counties this weekend, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued one for the entire state.
