Photo: CIRA/RAMMB

Hurricane Ian triggered evacuation orders for parts of Florida's west coast on Monday, as it is expected to bring a "life-threatening" storm surge to the region later this week.

Why it matters: Ian is expected to intensify further as it passes near or over western Cuba on Monday night going into Tuesday as it tracks toward Florida.

The latest: Evacuations were issued Monday morning in Manatee, Pinellas and Hillsborough counties, the latter of which includes the Tampa Bay area.

The National Weather Service issued a hurricane watch Monday morning for most of Florida's west coast.

Threat level: The NWS said the storm could bring 6-10 inches of rainfall to the Tampa area alongside 45 to 60 mph winds and gusts to 90 mph.

"This portion of coastline, the west coast of Florida, is incredibly vulnerable to storm surge," Jamie Rhome, acting director of the National Hurricane Center, said during a press conference Monday.

"We're indicating the potential for as much as 10 feet of storm surge in portions of the Florida west coast," Rhome added.

What they're saying: "We’re expecting sustained tropical or hurricane winds to our barrier islands and coastal communities for as long as 48 hours, with the earliest arrival predicted for 8 p.m. Tuesday," Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes said in a statement.

“This is a worst-case scenario with a very strong slow-moving storm just to the west of us," Hopes added.

The big picture: The National Hurricane Center said storm surge, wind and rainfall from Hurricane Ian may be prolonged by the storm's forward motion slowing while it moves toward Florida.

President Biden declared a federal state of emergency for multiple Florida counties this weekend, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued one for the entire state.

