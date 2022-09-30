Skip to main content
Live updates: Hurricane Ian nears landfall in South Carolina

Andrew Freedman
Satellite view of Hurricane Ian approaching South Carolina on Sept. 30.
Satellite view of Hurricane Ian approaching South Carolina today. Source: CIRA/RAMMB

Hurricane Ian, now a Category 1 storm, is set to strike the South Carolina coast Friday afternoon as Florida continues to reel from its impact.

Threat level: The storm contains maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, and has the potential to cause significant coastal flooding, inland flash flooding and damaging, hurricane-force winds.

  • As of 11am Friday, Ian was located 60 miles to the south-southeast of Charleston, South Carolina, and 185 miles south-southwest of Cape Fear, North Carolina, moving north at 14 mph.
  • It is forecast to bring a "life-threatening" storm surge of 4 to 7 feet above normally dry land across much of the state's shoreline north of the storm's center, and coastal flooding will extend into coastal North Carolina.
  • This includes the low-lying city of Charleston, where heavy rain, high winds and storm surge could combine for damaging flooding, depending on the track.

Context: Such storms can cause more coastal damage today than they were capable of just a few decades ago, due to sea level rise from human-caused climate change.

  • Sea level rise gives surge a higher floor from which to launch, allowing water to push further inland.
South Carolina
  • South Carolina is expected to bear the brunt of a resurgent Ian. NHC forecasts indicate it will make landfall near Charleston this afternoon.
  • Ian's center is then projected to move across eastern South Carolina and central North Carolina Friday night and on Saturday.
  • President Biden declared an emergency for South Carolina and ordered the federal government to assist local response efforts.
  • The governors of Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia declared states of emergency earlier this week.
North Carolina
  • The storm's northward shift over time means that the core of the strongest winds will likely travel inland and affect communities like Florence and Fayetteville, with power outages a possibility this afternoon and evening.
  • The storm has a large wind field, comparable to a winter storm, rather than a compact tropical cyclone.
Georgia
  • Ian isn't expected to make landfall in Georgia, but parts of the state will still face tropical storm-force winds and dangerous life-threatening storm sturge, the NHC said in an update.
  • A tropical storm warning is in effect starting at the Altamaha Sound in Georgia to the Savannah River, which marks the state's border with South Carolina.
Virginia
  • Southern Virginia could be hit by heavy rains with a chance of tornadoes through early Saturday.
  • The storm is expected to dissipate over western North Carolina or Virginia late Saturday, the NHC said.
Florida

