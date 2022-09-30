Hurricane Ian, now a Category 1 storm, is set to strike the South Carolina coast Friday afternoon as Florida continues to reel from its impact.

Threat level: The storm contains maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, and has the potential to cause significant coastal flooding, inland flash flooding and damaging, hurricane-force winds.

As of 11am Friday, Ian was located 60 miles to the south-southeast of Charleston, South Carolina, and 185 miles south-southwest of Cape Fear, North Carolina, moving north at 14 mph.

It is forecast to bring a "life-threatening" storm surge of 4 to 7 feet above normally dry land across much of the state's shoreline north of the storm's center, and coastal flooding will extend into coastal North Carolina.

This includes the low-lying city of Charleston, where heavy rain, high winds and storm surge could combine for damaging flooding, depending on the track.

Context: Such storms can cause more coastal damage today than they were capable of just a few decades ago, due to sea level rise from human-caused climate change.

Sea level rise gives surge a higher floor from which to launch, allowing water to push further inland.

South Carolina

South Carolina is expected to bear the brunt of a resurgent Ian. NHC forecasts indicate it will make landfall near Charleston this afternoon.

Ian's center is then projected to move across eastern South Carolina and central North Carolina Friday night and on Saturday.

President Biden declared an emergency for South Carolina and ordered the federal government to assist local response efforts.

The governors of Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia declared states of emergency earlier this week.

North Carolina

The storm's northward shift over time means that the core of the strongest winds will likely travel inland and affect communities like Florence and Fayetteville, with power outages a possibility this afternoon and evening.

The storm has a large wind field, comparable to a winter storm, rather than a compact tropical cyclone.

Georgia

Ian isn't expected to make landfall in Georgia, but parts of the state will still face tropical storm-force winds and dangerous life-threatening storm sturge, the NHC said in an update.

A tropical storm warning is in effect starting at the Altamaha Sound in Georgia to the Savannah River, which marks the state's border with South Carolina.

Virginia

Southern Virginia could be hit by heavy rains with a chance of tornadoes through early Saturday.

The storm is expected to dissipate over western North Carolina or Virginia late Saturday, the NHC said.

Florida

