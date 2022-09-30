More than 277,000 customers were without power across the Carolinas on Friday as Hurricane Ian made a second landfall after hitting Florida earlier this week, according to PowerOutage.us.

Why it matters: Ian hit South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane, and was expected to bring heavy winds and "life-threatening" storm surge along the North and South Carolina coasts on Friday, the National Hurricane Center warned earlier in the day.

The latest: Ian made landfall near Georgetown, South Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.

As of 2:15pm ET, it was moving north at 15 miles per hour and was around 55 miles northeast of Charleston, according to the NHC.

Most of the outages in South Carolina as of 3pm ET occurred in Charleston, Berkeley, Georgetown, Dorchester, and Williamsburg counties, though the outages may spread.

In North Carolina, Robeson, Columbus, Bladen, and Brunswick counties had the most outages around that time.

Nearly 1.8 million customers were still without power in Florida, down from an approximate 2.7 million outages on Thursday.

The big picture: Outages are particularly dangerous as people begin recovery efforts, often leading to indirect hurricane-related deaths days after the storm.

People can overexert themselves while cleaning up the aftermath in excessive heat without air conditioning, or be injured by improperly running generators, NHC officials warned Thursday.

