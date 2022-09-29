How you can help Hurricane Ian recovery efforts

If you want to help those affected by Hurricane Ian, here are some resources available:

Florida Disaster Fund: The state's official private relief fund was "established to assist Florida's communities as they respond to and recover during times of emergency or disaster," according to its website.

You can donate online, send a check or text "DISASTER" to 20222 to make a $10 donation.

The Red Cross: You can donate online or text "IAN" to 90999 to make a $10 donation. The group is also asking for blood donors.

The Red Cross says it has helped operate shelters for those evacuating Hurricane Ian.

Volunteer Florida: This state agency has several volunteer positions available to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts, such as volunteering with the Red Cross or assisting with mental health services. Apply online.

Convoy of Hope: The nonprofit says it is providing groceries to impacted communities in Florida. You can donate online.