President Biden will visit Florida and Puerto Rico this week in the wake of the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Fiona.

Driving the news: The president and the first lady will visit Puerto Rico on Monday and Florida on Wednesday, the White House announced.

When asked last week whether he will meet with Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) when he's in Florida, the president said, "The answer is yes, if he wants to meet."

"To the people of Puerto Rico, we've not gone away. I am committed to you and the recovery of the island," Biden said in remarks on Sept. 29.

