In photos: The impact of Hurricane Ian on Cuba

After Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba leaving the island without electricity on Tuesday, officials said Wednesday they had begun to restore some power, AP reports.

Driving the news: Cuba's Energy and Mines Ministry announced it had restored energy to three regions, including parts of the capital, Havana, after activating two large power plants in Felton and Nuevitas, per AP.

Officials were still working to get other provinces and regions back online.

The big picture: Ian made landfall as a Category 3 storm at 4:30am ET Tuesday in Pinar del Río province, western Cuba — where officials set up shelters and rushed in emergency personnel to help protect crops in the nation’s main tobacco-growing region.

As of Wednesday afternoon, two people were reported to have been killed in Pinar del Río, according to local media cited by AP.

In photos

A welcome sign in San Juan y Martínez, Pinar del Río Province, Cuba is seen in the street after being knocked down by Hurricane Ian on Sept. 27. Photo: Adalberto Roque/AFP via Getty Images

Tobacco farm owner Maritza Carpio surveys her destroyed tobacco house in San Juan y Martínez on Sept. 27 after the passage of Hurricane Ian. Photo: Adalberto Roque/AFP via Getty Images

Tobacco company worker Caridad Álvarez stands in her house destroyed by Hurricane Ian. Photo: Adalberto Roque/AFP via Getty Images

Caridad Álvarez (right) and her husband Alberto Naranjo (left) on Sept. 27 seen carrying their belongings. Photo: Adalberto Roque/AFP via Getty Images

Self-employed worker Alberto Naranjo surveys his destroyed house in San Juan y Martinez on Sept. 27. Photo: Adalberto Roque/AFP via Getty Images

A damaged house and flooded area in San Juan y Martinez. Photo: Adalberto Roque/AFP via Getty Images

People repair a damaged roof in San Juan y Martinez. Photo: Adalberto Roque/AFP via Getty Images

A man walking along a street of San Juan y Martinez on Sept. 27 after the passage of Hurricane Ian. Photo: Adalberto Roque/AFP via Getty Images

Cubans in San Juan y Martinez transport their personal belongings in an ox cart on Sept. 27 after the passage of Hurricane Ia. Photo: Adalberto Roque/AFP via Getty Images

The sun is seen rising and illuminating Havana on Sept. 27, after the passage of Hurricane Ian. Photo: Yamil Lage/AFP via Getty Images

The El Capitolio Nacional building in Havana, Cuba seen during a blackout on Sept. 27. Cuba was left in the dark on that night due to a widespread blackout caused by damage to its power grid. Photo: Yamil Lage/AFP via Getty Images

People are seen observing part of a power line in a street in Pinar del Rio on Sept. 27. Photo: Yander Zamora/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

People are seen standing and observing the waves hitting the Malecon in Havana on Sept. 28 after the passage of Hurricane Ian. Photo: Yamil Lage/AFP via Getty Images

A man walks through a flooded street in Havana on Sept. 28. Photo: Yamil Lage/AFP via Getty Images

A man cleans a sewer at the Malecon in Havana on Sept. 28. Photo: Yamil Lage/AFP via Getty Images

People walk through a flooded street in Havana on Sept. 28. Photo: Yamil Lage/AFP via Getty Images

A man walks by the Malecon in Havana on Sept. 28. Photo: Yamil Lage/AFP via Getty Images

