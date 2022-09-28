Skip to main content
In photos: The impact of Hurricane Ian on Cuba

Sri Ravipati
car drives through a flooded street in Havana, Cuba
An old American car passes through a flooded street in Havana on Sept. 28 after the passage of Hurricane Ian. Photo: Yamil Lage/AFP via Getty Images)

After Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba leaving the island without electricity on Tuesday, officials said Wednesday they had begun to restore some power, AP reports.

Driving the news: Cuba's Energy and Mines Ministry announced it had restored energy to three regions, including parts of the capital, Havana, after activating two large power plants in Felton and Nuevitas, per AP.

  • Officials were still working to get other provinces and regions back online.

The big picture: Ian made landfall as a Category 3 storm at 4:30am ET Tuesday in Pinar del Río province, western Cuba — where officials set up shelters and rushed in emergency personnel to help protect crops in the nation’s main tobacco-growing region.

  • As of Wednesday afternoon, two people were reported to have been killed in Pinar del Río, according to local media cited by AP.
In photos
stand knocked down by hurricane in cuba
A welcome sign in San Juan y Martínez, Pinar del Río Province, Cuba is seen in the street after being knocked down by Hurricane Ian on Sept. 27. Photo: Adalberto Roque/AFP via Getty Images
woman outside her destroyed house cuba
Tobacco farm owner Maritza Carpio surveys her destroyed tobacco house in San Juan y Martínez on Sept. 27 after the passage of Hurricane Ian. Photo: Adalberto Roque/AFP via Getty Images
woman stands in front of her destroyed home in Cuba
Tobacco company worker Caridad Álvarez stands in her house destroyed by Hurricane Ian. Photo: Adalberto Roque/AFP via Getty Images
distraught people carrying supplies during a hurricane
Caridad Álvarez (right) and her husband Alberto Naranjo (left) on Sept. 27 seen carrying their belongings. Photo: Adalberto Roque/AFP via Getty Images
man standing inside of his home destroyed by Hurricane Ian
Self-employed worker Alberto Naranjo surveys his destroyed house in San Juan y Martinez on Sept. 27. Photo: Adalberto Roque/AFP via Getty Images
flood
A damaged house and flooded area in San Juan y Martinez. Photo: Adalberto Roque/AFP via Getty Images
Men sitting on a roof repairing it after Hurricane Ian
People repair a damaged roof in San Juan y Martinez. Photo: Adalberto Roque/AFP via Getty Images
man walks through a street during Hurricane Ian
A man walking along a street of San Juan y Martinez on Sept. 27 after the passage of Hurricane Ian. Photo: Adalberto Roque/AFP via Getty Images
people transporting their belongings by an ox cart in Cuba after a hurricane
Cubans in San Juan y Martinez transport their personal belongings in an ox cart on Sept. 27 after the passage of Hurricane Ia. Photo: Adalberto Roque/AFP via Getty Images
Havana sunrise
The sun is seen rising and illuminating Havana on Sept. 27, after the passage of Hurricane Ian. Photo: Yamil Lage/AFP via Getty Images
blackout in Havana, Cuba
The El Capitolio Nacional building in Havana, Cuba seen during a blackout on Sept. 27. Cuba was left in the dark on that night due to a widespread blackout caused by damage to its power grid. Photo: Yamil Lage/AFP via Getty Images
power line knocked down during hurricane in Cuba
People are seen observing part of a power line in a street in Pinar del Rio on Sept. 27. Photo: Yander Zamora/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
people observe waves after a hurricane in Cuba
People are seen standing and observing the waves hitting the Malecon in Havana on Sept. 28 after the passage of Hurricane Ian. Photo: Yamil Lage/AFP via Getty Images
man standing in a flooded Cuba street
A man walks through a flooded street in Havana on Sept. 28. Photo: Yamil Lage/AFP via Getty Images
man cleaning sewer in flooded street in Cuba after Hurricane Ian
A man cleans a sewer at the Malecon in Havana on Sept. 28. Photo: Yamil Lage/AFP via Getty Images
two people walking through a flooded street in Havana, Cuba
People walk through a flooded street in Havana on Sept. 28. Photo: Yamil Lage/AFP via Getty Images
man in the street as a wave is coming
A man walks by the Malecon in Havana on Sept. 28. Photo: Yamil Lage/AFP via Getty Images

