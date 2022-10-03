Days after Hurricane Ian swept through, central Florida communities are facing sewerage concerns and rising floodwaters that the National Weather Service warns will continue "well into this week" — as rescue efforts continue across the state.

State of play: The City of Orlando urged residents on Sunday night to "limit water usage" due to Ian's "unprecedented rainfall" damaging the sewer system, while the nearby central Florida City of St. Cloud issued a voluntary evacuation order due to rising floodwaters.

Photo: NWS Weather Prediction Center/Twitter

Meanwhile, Ian's remnants were bringing tidal flooding to parts of Maryland and state of emergencies were declared in communities in Virginia ahead of expected "major" flooding on Monday.

The big picture: At least 68 people have died due to the storm, including 61 in Florida, per AP.

Nearly 650,000 customers were without power in the state overnight, according to utility tracker poweroutage.us.

What to expect: "In central Florida, ongoing major to record river flooding across a couple of river basins is expected to continue well into this week and will be slow to recede in the wake of Ian," the National Weather Service said in an overnigt update.

"Locally heavy to excessive rain is possible along the immediate Mid-Atlantic coast."

Context: Climate change is leading to more intense precipitation and rainfall and, consequently, increased flooding, multiple scientific studies show.

Central Florida's ground was already saturated due to the rainy season, U.S. Geological Survey hydrologist Kevin Grimsley told "Axios Today's" Niala Boodhoo as he warned of the flooding threat last week.

While the panhandle and Tampa Bay area's surface waterways are sloped, Grimsley noted Central Florida is flatter.