1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
Jill Biden tests negative for COVID after rebound case
First Lady Jill Biden has tested negative for COVID-19 and will return to the Washington, D.C. area on Tuesday, her spokesperson Elizabeth Alexander announced Monday night.
The big picture: She tested positive for a rebound case last week after first testing positive for COVID on Aug. 15. President Biden experienced a rebound case of COVID earlier this month, but tested negative following the first lady's recent positive result.