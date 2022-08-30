Skip to main content
Jill Biden tests negative for COVID after rebound case

Rebecca Falconer
First Lady Jill Biden waves before boarding Air Force One to depart Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on August 10.
First Lady Jill Biden at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland earlier this month. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

First Lady Jill Biden has tested negative for COVID-19 and will return to the Washington, D.C. area on Tuesday, her spokesperson Elizabeth Alexander announced Monday night.

The big picture: She tested positive for a rebound case last week after first testing positive for COVID on Aug. 15. President Biden experienced a rebound case of COVID earlier this month, but tested negative following the first lady's recent positive result.

