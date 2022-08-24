26 mins ago - Health
Jill Biden tests positive for "rebound" COVID
First lady Jill Biden on Wednesday tested positive for a rebound case of COVID-19, but is experiencing "no reemergence of symptoms," according to a statement from her office.
The big picture: The first lady first tested positive last Tuesday and experienced cold-like symptoms before testing negative on Sunday.
- She has reinitiated isolation measures, the statement said.
President Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday, per a White House pool report.
- Biden himself recently recovered from a multi-week spell with the virus that also included a rebound diagnosis.