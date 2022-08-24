Skip to main content
Jill Biden tests positive for "rebound" COVID

Ivana Saric
Joe Biden and US First Lady Jill Biden walk on the South Lawn
Joe Biden and Jill Biden walk on the South Lawn of the White House on Aug. 8. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

First lady Jill Biden on Wednesday tested positive for a rebound case of COVID-19, but is experiencing "no reemergence of symptoms," according to a statement from her office.

The big picture: The first lady first tested positive last Tuesday and experienced cold-like symptoms before testing negative on Sunday.

  • She has reinitiated isolation measures, the statement said.

President Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday, per a White House pool report.

  • Biden himself recently recovered from a multi-week spell with the virus that also included a rebound diagnosis.
