Skip to main content
26 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Jill Biden tests negative for COVID, ends isolation

Ivana Saric
Jill Biden speaks while Joe looks on
Jill Biden speaks as President Joe Biden looks on at the White House on July 4 in Washington, DC. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

First lady Jill Biden has ended her period of isolation after testing negative for COVID-19, her communications director, Elizabeth Alexander said in a statement Sunday.

Driving the news: The first lady tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and experienced mild symptoms.

What they're saying: "After isolating for five days and receiving negative results from two consecutive COVID-19 tests, the First Lady will depart South Carolina later today for Delaware," Alexander said in the statement, CNN reported.

Go deeper