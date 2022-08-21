Jill Biden tests negative for COVID, ends isolation

First lady Jill Biden has ended her period of isolation after testing negative for COVID-19, her communications director, Elizabeth Alexander said in a statement Sunday.

Driving the news: The first lady tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and experienced mild symptoms.

Her positive test came less than two weeks after President Biden had recovered from a multi-week spell with the virus.

What they're saying: "After isolating for five days and receiving negative results from two consecutive COVID-19 tests, the First Lady will depart South Carolina later today for Delaware," Alexander said in the statement, CNN reported.