First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID

First lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday after experiencing cold-like symptoms Monday night, the White House said.

The big picture: The positive test comes less than two weeks after President Biden recovered from a multi-week spell with COVID.

Driving the news: Jill Biden tested positive through a PCR test Tuesday after testing negative from a rapid antigen test, the White House said.

She's currently experiencing mild symptoms.

The first lady has been double-vaccinated with two boosters.

She is currently staying at a private home in South Carolina and will return to the White House after she tests negative twice in a row, the White House said.

State of play: President Biden tested negative for COVID Tuesday morning, the White House said in a statement. He will now wear a mask for 10 days when indoors and when close to others.

"We will also increase the President's testing cadence and report those results," the White House said in a statement.

Flashback: President Biden originally tested positive for COVID on July 21. After a five-day treatment with Paxlovid, he experienced a "rebound" COVID case that lasted for seven straight days.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.