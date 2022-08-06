President Biden has tested negative for COVID-19 after seven straight days of testing positive from a "rebound" case, the White House said Saturday.

The big picture: Biden originally tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21. The president then tested negative after a five-day treatment with the antiviral Paxlovid. He has had a "rebound" COVID case since last Saturday.

What they're saying: "The president continues to feel very well," Biden's doctor, Kevin O'Connor, wrote in a letter Saturday.

Biden will continue strict isolation until he tests negative for a second time from an antigen test, O'Connor said.

The president will be monitored daily due to his rebound positivity, his doctor said.

What we're watching: President Biden and first lady Jill Biden are planning to visit Kentucky on Monday after the devastating floods there. This would be Biden's first trip since he tested positive for COVID.

Go deeper: Biden tests positive for COVID for seventh day