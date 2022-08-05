Biden to visit Kentucky after deadly floods

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden are planning to visit Kentucky on Monday in the wake of the devastating and deadly floods that hit the eastern part of the state, the White House said.

The big picture: At least 37 people died from the catastrophic flooding in Appalachia last week and power outages affected thousands of citizens throughout the state.

At least four children were among those killed.

"We have a total of 150 displaced folks that are housed at our state parks at the moment, and there are at least that amount at Red Cross shelters," Beshear said Monday.

Details: Biden is planning to visit Kentucky families affected by the flood on Monday with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and first lady Britainy Beshear.

Biden will also survey recovery efforts at the Federal Emergency Management Agency State Disaster Recovery Center.

State of play: President Biden tested positive for COVID-19 again Friday and is still isolating, the White House said.

It would be Biden's first trip since he tested positive on July 21. The White House confirmed he had a "rebound" case of COVID last Saturday.

