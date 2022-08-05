President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 for the seventh consecutive day on Friday.

The big picture: Initially testing positive on July 22, Biden tested negative after five days of the antiviral Paxlovid treatment but has had a "rebound" COVID case since last Saturday.

The 79-year-old president is fully vaccinated and received a second booster shot in March.

What they're saying: The president continues to feel "very well," Biden's doctor, Kevin O'Connor, wrote Friday.

"His cough has almost completely resolved," O'Connor added.

"His temperature, pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation remain entirely normal. His lungs remain clear," O'Connor said.

The doctor said Biden is continuing to follow "strict isolation measures," although he did speak at the Rose Garden on Friday.

For the record: The CDC says people can end their COVID isolation after five full days if they are fever-free for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication and other symptoms have improved.

Biden has continued to test positive on an antigen test.

Antigen tests may remain positive for weeks to months after initial infection and may not always indicate contagiousness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Be smart: "Rebound" cases of COVID-19 are possible for those who take Paxlovid, but it remains relatively rare, according to a Mayo Clinic study released in June.