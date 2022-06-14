49 mins ago - Health
Few get COVID "rebound" cases after taking Paxlovid, study finds
Despite many reports of "rebound" cases of COVID in people who've taken Pfizer's antiviral treatment, a Mayo Clinic study out today found the phenomenon appears to be relatively rare.
Details: The team looked at the outcomes of 483 patients treated with the five-day oral regimen of nirmatrelvir and ritonavir, which are marketed together as Paxlovid to treat early-stage COVID.
- Only four patients (less than 1%) experienced a return of symptoms after the regimen and symptoms were "generally mild" and resolved without additional therapy.
- The majority of the patients in the Clinical Infectious Diseases study (93%) and all four patients who experience rebound symptoms were vaccinated.
- A limitation of the study, the authors wrote, was an underrepresentation of immunocompromised individuals.
The bottom line: This data indicates the idea of extending the duration of Paxlovid treatment to reduce rebound cases may not be necessary.
- Identifying factors for increased risk of rebound, and changing treatment accordingly, would make more sense, they said.
