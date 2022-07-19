Jill Biden meets with Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska at White House

First lady Jill Biden welcomed her Ukrainian counterpart, Olena Zelenska, for a meeting at the White House on Tuesday.

Driving the news: Zelenska is in the U.S. this week, meeting with various U.S. officials before giving a planned address to Congress on Wednesday.

The two first ladies "will discuss the United States' continued support for the government of Ukraine and its people as they defend their democracy and cope with the significant human impacts of Russia's war, which will be felt for years to come," the White House said ahead of the visit.

On Monday, Zelenska met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement that Blinken emphasized during his meeting with Zelenska the U.S. "commitment to support Ukraine's victory."

Flashback: Jill Biden first met Zelenska in May when the U.S. first lady made an unannounced visit to Ukraine on Mother’s Day.