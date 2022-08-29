Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) criticized President Biden for likening Trump's MAGA ideology to "semi-fascism," but said during an appearance on CBS News Sunday there are "signs" of authoritarianism in the Republican Party.

Driving the news: CBS' Major Garrett asked Hogan on "Face the Nation" whether he saw "any strains of authoritarianism" in the GOP. "There's no question we see some signs of that. And I'm one of the ones speaking out," Hogan replied.

The big picture: The outgoing governor has been an outspoken critic of former President Trump and his party's loyalty to him. Hogan endorsed a Republican moderate in the Maryland governor primary, who lost to a Trump-backed candidate and says he won't be supporting anyone in the gubernatorial election.

When asked about calling Republican gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox a "Q-Anon whack job," Hogan told Garrett he "just told the truth."

Yes, but: Hogan said there's "divisive rhetoric on both sides that's really bad for America."