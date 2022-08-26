President Biden railed against Trump-allied Republicans during a speech in Rockville, Maryland, on Thursday night in what was his first political rally in the leadup to November's midterm elections.

What he's saying: "The MAGA Republicans don't just threaten our personal rights and economic security," Biden said. "They're a threat to our very democracy. They refuse to accept the will of the people. They embrace ... political violence. They don't believe in democracy.

"This is why in this moment, those of you who love this country — Democrats, independents, mainstream Republicans — we must be stronger," he added.

Biden told the cheering crowd that in 2020, "you and 81 million Americans voted to save our democracy" — and "that's why Donald Trump isn't just a former president, he is a defeated former president."

Of note: Before the rally, Biden addressed a $1 million party fundraiser reception. "What we're seeing now is either the beginning or the death knell of an extreme MAGA philosophy," he said, per the Washington Post.

"It's not just Trump, it's the entire philosophy that underpins the — I’m going to say something — it's like semi-fascism," he added.

Republican National Committee spokesperson Nathan Brand in a statement to news outlets called Biden's comments "despicable."

The big picture: Biden's remarks in Rockville are some of his most pointed yet about Trump and MAGA Republicans.

His comments come as a Fox News poll this week showed Democrats were equally as motivated about the midterms as Republicans, in a shift from previous polling.

Democratic strategists credit the Supreme Court's abortion ruling as a motivating force for otherwise-disillusioned Democrats to show up for the midterms, though the overall picture looks bleak, Axios' Josh Kraushaar writes.

The other side: "Biden forced Americans out of their jobs, transferred money from working families to Harvard lawyers, and sent our country into a recession while families can't afford gas and groceries," Brand said in his statement.

"Democrats don't care about suffering Americans — they never did."

Representatives for the RNC and President Trump did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

