Biden slams MAGA Republicans for "semi-fascism"
President Biden railed against Trump-allied Republicans during a speech in Rockville, Maryland, on Thursday night in what was his first political rally in the leadup to November's midterm elections.
What he's saying: "The MAGA Republicans don't just threaten our personal rights and economic security," Biden said. "They're a threat to our very democracy. They refuse to accept the will of the people. They embrace ... political violence. They don't believe in democracy.
- "This is why in this moment, those of you who love this country — Democrats, independents, mainstream Republicans — we must be stronger," he added.
- Biden told the cheering crowd that in 2020, "you and 81 million Americans voted to save our democracy" — and "that's why Donald Trump isn't just a former president, he is a defeated former president."
Of note: Before the rally, Biden addressed a $1 million party fundraiser reception. "What we're seeing now is either the beginning or the death knell of an extreme MAGA philosophy," he said, per the Washington Post.
- "It's not just Trump, it's the entire philosophy that underpins the — I’m going to say something — it's like semi-fascism," he added.
- Republican National Committee spokesperson Nathan Brand in a statement to news outlets called Biden's comments "despicable."
The big picture: Biden's remarks in Rockville are some of his most pointed yet about Trump and MAGA Republicans.
- His comments come as a Fox News poll this week showed Democrats were equally as motivated about the midterms as Republicans, in a shift from previous polling.
- Democratic strategists credit the Supreme Court's abortion ruling as a motivating force for otherwise-disillusioned Democrats to show up for the midterms, though the overall picture looks bleak, Axios' Josh Kraushaar writes.
The other side: "Biden forced Americans out of their jobs, transferred money from working families to Harvard lawyers, and sent our country into a recession while families can't afford gas and groceries," Brand said in his statement.
- "Democrats don't care about suffering Americans — they never did."
- Representatives for the RNC and President Trump did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.
