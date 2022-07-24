Poll shows Dem enthusiasm bump for midterms

A Fox News poll shows Democrats are equally as motivated about the midterms as Republicans.

Why it matters: That's a shift from previous polling, which showed Republicans with a significant enthusiasm advantage. So it's a glimmer of encouraging news for Dems in an otherwise rough survey.

What's happening: Democratic strategists credit the Supreme Court's abortion ruling as a motivating force for otherwise-disillusioned Democrats to show up for the midterms.

🥊 Reality check: Democrats have made incremental gains in several recent polls. But the overall picture remains bleak for them.