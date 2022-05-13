Former president Donald Trump isn’t on any ballot in 2022 but he’s already been a central figure, with his endorsements shifting major races. Meanwhile, GOP leadership is panicking over a possible win for a so-called “ultra-MAGA” senate primary candidate in Pennsylvania — who could endanger efforts for Republicans to take back the Senate in November.

Plus, what science says could be the best exercise for your body.

And, the first image of the black hole at the center of our galaxy.

Guests: Axios' Mike Allen and Erica Pandey

Credits: Axios Today is produced by Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alexandra Botti, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Alex Sugiura, and Lydia McMullen-Laird. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at [email protected]. You can text questions, comments and story ideas to Niala as a text or voice memo to 202-918-4893.

