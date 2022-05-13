May 13, 2022 - Podcasts
The GOP-MAGA split
Former president Donald Trump isn’t on any ballot in 2022 but he’s already been a central figure, with his endorsements shifting major races. Meanwhile, GOP leadership is panicking over a possible win for a so-called “ultra-MAGA” senate primary candidate in Pennsylvania — who could endanger efforts for Republicans to take back the Senate in November.
- Plus, what science says could be the best exercise for your body.
- And, the first image of the black hole at the center of our galaxy.
Guests: Axios' Mike Allen and Erica Pandey
Credits: Axios Today is produced by Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alexandra Botti, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Alex Sugiura, and Lydia McMullen-Laird. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at [email protected]. You can text questions, comments and story ideas to Niala as a text or voice memo to 202-918-4893.
