Trump-backed Dan Cox wins Maryland GOP governor primary

Dan Cox, a far-right state delegate endorsed by former President Trump, won Tuesday's Republican primary for Maryland governor, AP projects.

Why it matters: His victory over moderate Kelly Schulz, who was backed by Gov. Larry Hogan, is also a win for Democrats, who boosted Cox's conservative credentials before the primary.

It's one of several GOP primaries across the country in which Democrats have meddled on behalf of hard-right Republicans seen as easier general election targets than more moderate contenders, per Axios' Lachlan Markay.

What they're saying: "This is a fantastic night for freedom everywhere," Cox said in his victory speech, according to the Washington Post.

What's next: Cox will face off against the winner of the Democratic primary in the November election.

What we're watching: The mail ballots for the Democrats' gubernatorial primary will be counted later this week. However, the Oprah Winfrey-endorsed former Robin Hood Foundation CEO Wes Moore was ahead on Tuesday night, according to AP.

Former Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez is also running in the Democrats' competitive race.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.