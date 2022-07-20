Trump-backed Dan Cox wins Maryland GOP governor primary
Dan Cox, a far-right state delegate endorsed by former President Trump, won Tuesday's Republican primary for Maryland governor, AP projects.
Why it matters: His victory over moderate Kelly Schulz, who was backed by Gov. Larry Hogan, is also a win for Democrats, who boosted Cox's conservative credentials before the primary.
- It's one of several GOP primaries across the country in which Democrats have meddled on behalf of hard-right Republicans seen as easier general election targets than more moderate contenders, per Axios' Lachlan Markay.
What they're saying: "This is a fantastic night for freedom everywhere," Cox said in his victory speech, according to the Washington Post.
What's next: Cox will face off against the winner of the Democratic primary in the November election.
What we're watching: The mail ballots for the Democrats' gubernatorial primary will be counted later this week. However, the Oprah Winfrey-endorsed former Robin Hood Foundation CEO Wes Moore was ahead on Tuesday night, according to AP.
- Former Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez is also running in the Democrats' competitive race.
Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.