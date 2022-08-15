FBI and DHS warn of spike in threats to law enforcement after Trump search

The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security are warning of a surge in threats to federal law enforcement following the search of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.

Driving the news: The federal agencies confirmed to several outlets on Sunday that they issued an unclassified joint intelligence bulletin two days earlier about the threats.

What they're saying: Since the FBI searched Trump's Florida residence last Monday, threats have been coming in "primarily online and across multiple platforms," according to the bulletin, per Politico, CBS News and other outlets.

The FBI and DHS "have identified multiple articulated threats and calls for the targeted killing of judicial, law enforcement, and government officials associated with the Palm Beach search, including the federal judge who approved the Palm Beach search warrant," the bulletin said.

The agencies "observed an increase in violent threats posted on social media against federal officials and facilities," the agencies continued.

These include "a threat to place a so-called dirty bomb in front of FBI Headquarters and issuing general calls for 'civil war' and 'armed rebellion,'" which included threats "specific in identifying proposed targets, tactics, or weaponry," the bulletin added.

The big picture: FBI director Christopher Wray spoke out against threats to law enforcement following the Trump residence search, one day before police killed an armed man trying to break into the FBI's Cincinnati field office.

Evidence indicates that before the breach that the suspect posted on social media about his anger over the search and made comments about violence toward the FBI.

The FBI and DHS did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

